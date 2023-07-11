Appeals ruling could narrow what public has right to access from prothonotaries

Employment dates for York County Prothonotary staff are fair game as public information, a state appeals court has decided.

“We’re pleased that The York Dispatch gets the record they want. That’s the good news,” said Paula Knudsen Burke, an attorney for the Dispatch via the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

At the same time, however, the court also made a broader decision that could limit the scope of information from county prothonotary offices that the public can access.

“It narrows the universe of records available from the prothonotary generally,” said Melissa Melewsky, an attorney with the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.

A three-judge panel of the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruled Monday on two entwined appeals brought by The York Dispatch over staffing information at the prothonotary’s office.

The issue started three years ago with a reporter’s request in late July 2020. The York Dispatch sought information under the state’s Right-to-Know Law about the number of staff who resigned from the office between that January, when current Prothonotary Allison Blew started her term, and that July.

The request also sought hiring dates and other information, such as names, titles and pay rates.

The request touched off a convoluted legal dispute that included disagreements about who was responsible for releasing the data the Dispatch sought.

York County responded to the request by saying the prothonotary’s office was a judicial agency, and the Dispatch would have to go through the local court.

The court’s records manager disagreed, stating that the county was in charge of releasing the information.

After some further back-and-forth with the county and the court, the state Office of Open Records weighed in and said the prothonotary’s office is a judicial agency.

The matter then went to court, where a York County Court of Common Pleas judge also found the office is a judicial one, then called for the judicial records manager to review the request and decide what information could be released.

The records manager concluded that most of the sought-after data was in bounds as a financial record under judicial public records rules, which are narrower than the state rules for local offices. But employment dates didn’t count, court documents show.

As a result, the Dispatch received a spreadsheet of prothonotary staff information — with the dates redacted.

The Dispatch appealed both matters: the redacted information and the decision that the prothonotary’s office is a judicial agency.

A judge disagreed and upheld both decisions.

The Dispatch then took both cases to the state Commonwealth Court for appeal.

A three-judge panel ultimately issued a split ruling Monday.

They quickly decided the employment dates should be un-redacted, because they count as financial information that can be released.

“Prothonotary employees’ length of service records bear a ‘sufficiently close connection’ to the ‘fiscally related’ categories in the [public records law's] definition of financial record and deal with the disbursement of public monies,” Judge Renée Jubelirer wrote in the opinion.

The 44-page ruling put more focus in the document on analyzing which category the prothonotary’s office falls under and which public records rules apply.

The panel, in a 2-1 decision, ultimately sided with the local courts by finding the office is a judicial agency and that requested information should come from judicial records managers.

“The universe of public records available from prothonotaries is now going to be smaller than if the prothonotary was considered a county agency,” Melewsky said.

Judge Patricia McCullough dissented with the majority opinion on the prothonotary question.

While she agreed with un-redacting the employment information, she believed the data is a county financial record that should have been released under state public records rules.

“I would conclude that the requested records are disclosable under the RTKL as financial records of the County, a local agency,” McCullough wrote.

Knudsen Burke noted that the issue is not a new one in Pennsylvania; it has been "unsettled for decades.”

Monday’s ruling still leaves questions open, she added, while also setting a stage for similar future cases to see the needle pushed more toward prothonotary offices as judicial agencies under those narrower access rules.

“The bigger picture, it has the potential to play out in a way that’s negative,” Knudsen Burke said, meaning that records previously available may become harder to get. “It’s still a gray area.”

Blew had not responded to a request for comment as of Tuesday. An auto-response showed she was out of the office for the week.

A message seeking comment from the Pennsylvania State Association of the Prothonotaries and Clerks of Courts also went unreturned.

Knudsen Burke and Melewsky pointed out that both sides now have 30 days to decide whether to appeal the ruling to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

