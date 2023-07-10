The search is on for York City's 2023 Christmas tree

Temperatures may be in the 80s but Christmas is already on the minds of Yorkers.

Scott Miller, Mayor Michale Helfrich's chief of staff, said the city has already begun the process of searching for its 2023 Christmas tree.

Light Up York in Downtown York is a focal point of the year celebrating winter festivities. The event is typically held in early December and the city will decorate downtown with Christmas lights including the massive tree, holding a special ceremony to kick off the season.

This year, the city is looking for a spruce tree over 30 feet tall to serve as the centerpiece of the show. The selected tree will be placed in Continental Square and dressed up for the December 1 event.

Anyone with an ideal tree should call Carol Godfrey at 717-845-9351. If selected, the tree will be removed from the property free of charge.

More:How will Pennsylvania feel the effects of the Supreme Court's Clean Water Act ruling?

More:'Drag is not a crime': Follow the local performers taking drag to the Appell Center

More:As demand for services increases, unhoused outpost The Coffee Spot changes operators

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.