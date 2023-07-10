How will Pennsylvania feel the effects of the Supreme Court's Clean Water Act ruling?

Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a ruling that limited what wetlands are protected under the Clean Water Act.

Environmental advocates say the ruling could reverse years of slow progress toward cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed, which stretches from Virginia up along the Susquehanna River into New York state.

“This dangerous decision risks damaging decades-long efforts by multiple states, federal agencies, and local jurisdictions to restore the Bay and its waterways,” said Jon Mueller, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's vice president of litigation. “States without strong wetlands protections could now abandon their Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint responsibility.”

The ruling originates from a case involving an Idaho couple who began to backfill a wetland on their property while building a house.

Michael and Chantell Sackett purchased land near Priest Lake in 2004 looking to build a house. However, when they started to backfill wetlands on their property the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) informed them the wetlands were protected under the Clean Water Act and threatened fines if the process was not undone.

The Sacketts' case wound through local and state courts for more than a decade until the U.S. Supreme Court reversed a lower court ruling on it, redefining what wetlands are protected under the clean water act.

By a 5-4 vote, the court said in an opinion by Justice Samuel Alito that wetlands can only be regulated under the Clean Water Act if they have a “continuous surface connection” to larger, regulated bodies of water.

According to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the ruling puts thousands of smaller wetlands that feed into the Chesapeake Bay at risk of being damaged or destroyed.

“Wetlands also provide significant water quality benefits,” said Harry Campbell, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Pennsylvania science policy and advocacy director. “They’re oftentimes referred to as the livers of a watershed.”

For decades the Chesapeake Bay has been plagued with pollution and water quality issues. In efforts to preserve the bay, wetlands provide an invaluable service as natural filters. According to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment are the biggest pollutants found in the bay.

Wetlands filters hold back these pollutants as water from impaired local rivers and streams runs through them. States without strong wetland protections could see a decrease in their wetlands and as a consequence water going into the bay runs through fewer natural filters.

While the Sackett decision does not immediately threaten Pennsylvania's wetlands and waterways, Campbell said it could open the door for more environmental protections to be challenged. This would be devastating for local ecosystems, he said.

According to the state Game Commission, some 80% of the state’s wildlife rely on wetlands — as habitats, for spawning or for food — at some point in their life cycles.

Statewide, there are around 400,000 acres of wetlands and almost all of them are in forested areas, Campbell said. This means they are host to a mix of trees, shrubs and vegetation. Pennsylvania also has a history of extensive wetland restoration, but it is ideal to protect what is already existing.

“We need to preserve what we have and do a better job of identifying them proactively so that we can protect them better and continue to evolve our restoration efforts," he said, "because we know that restoration just simply cannot do as well, what nature has done in the past.”

The May ruling in the Sackett case is also at odds with the protected waters definition that the Biden Administration finalized in January. The court's interpretation presents a much narrower definition versus the administration's, which extends protections to isolated wetlands and wetlands adjacent to navigable waters.

President Joe Biden said the court’s decision defies science and undermines a law that has been used for a half-century to make American waters cleaner

“The Supreme Court’s disappointing decision in Sackett v. EPA will take our country backward," Biden said, at the time of the ruling. "It puts our Nation’s wetlands – and the rivers, streams, lakes, and ponds connected to them – at risk of pollution and destruction, jeopardizing the sources of clean water that millions of American families, farmers, and businesses rely on.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.