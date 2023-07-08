Significant amount of rain expected in York County Sunday

York County residents can expect expect a significant amount of rain from thunderstorms on Sunday.

The National Weather Service in State College says there is a 90% chance of thunderstorms Sunday, with rainfall amounts between half and three quarters of an inch possible.

That threat extends into Sunday night, when there is an 80% chance of thunderstorms occurring before 11 p.m. Rain is expected to fall until 2 a.m. on Monday. Additional rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.

Sunday’s high temperature will be near 81 degrees, with a low around 67.

The Sunday rainfall will come after a Saturday with a 30% chance of rain between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 88.

There is a 40% chance of rain Saturday night, with possible thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature around 71.

The work week ahead will have some rain chances but will be mostly hot, with high temperatures near 90 or above on some days. Here’s the outlook:

Monday: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday night: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday night: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 87.