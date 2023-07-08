Restaurant corrects most of the violations inspector finds
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.
There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
EL MASH FONGO - 5309 LINCOLN HIGHWAY - THOMASVILLE, PA
- The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
- An open employee's beverage container was observed in food preparation area. Corrected.
- Observed Food Employee use cell phone and then do food preparation tasks without changing gloves. Corrected.
- Empanadas were held at 96°F, in the hot holding unit, rather than 135°F or above as required. Corrected. Food was within 4-hour time limit, so food was time stamped to be discarded after 4 hours.
- Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods, empanadas, without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.
- Not enough drainboards, utensil racks, or tables to allow for storage of soiled and/or cleaned items before and after cleaning.
- Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible.
- Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration
- Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.
- Ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have pink slimy mold like substance and was not clean to sight and touch.
- Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.
- Observed no chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use. Corrected. provided training on setting up proper warewash 3-bay sink.
- The handwash sink was blocked by a large garbage can and not accessible at all times for employee use. Corrected.
- Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing. Corrected.
- Soap was not available at the handwash sink. Corrected.
- Observed large amount of unused food equipment and pans and utensils stored in the facility, that should be removed from food facility.