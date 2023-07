Restaurant corrects most of the violations inspector finds

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

MORE:Thunderstorms expected heading into weekend

MORE:DNA sealed the deal on homicide charges in 2022 case: Police

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Inspection Violations: 6/3/2023

EL MASH FONGO - 5309 LINCOLN HIGHWAY - THOMASVILLE, PA