Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 30 identified by coroner

A 49-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed early Thursday morning while trying to cross Route 30 has been identified by the York County Coroner’s Office.

Russell Conley of York City was killed near Loucks Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. Deputy Coroner Karen Frank was dispatched to the scene and certified the death. Conley died from the blunt force trauma he received when he was struck.

Conley attempted to cross the road outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by a truck, according to York City Police. The driver stopped and cooperated with the police.

Conley was put in an ambulance at the scene and attempts were made to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at 1:36 a.m.

There were no other injuries reported from the incident. A friend was notified of Conley’s death. No family has come forward.

No autopsy was performed, but a routine toxicology was obtained.