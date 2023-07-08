Community comes together for 'Loretta Claiborne Day,' honors York County Special Olympics icon

State, York County and York City officials declared Friday to be Loretta Claiborne Day, honoring the multi-medal Special Olympics athlete, who recently added a gold medal in Women’s Single Tennis to her trophy case.

Claiborne was born in York City and most recently participated in the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin this March. In addition to the gold, she brought home a bronze medal in the Women’s Double Tennis.

The celebration, held by the city, the York County Special Olympics and William Penn Senior High School, kicked off with a Parade of Athletes down the 200 block of South Beaver Street into the high school parking lot, where a stage was set up on the building steps. Claiborne carried the York County Special Olympics torch and a dozen fellow York County Special Olympic Athletes marched with her.

Claiborne and other local officials took the stage and spoke to a crowd of around 200 supporters.

“It means a lot; I mean my community is here. It means everything to me,” Claiborne said in an interview after the event. Supporters “were with me when I was down, they were with me when I was up. And to see this. This is awesome. This is so exciting. I can’t really put it into words.”

The nearly 70-year-old athlete was born in York City with partial blindness and is intellectually challenged, according to the biography on her website. Claiborne participates in various York County Special Olympic sports, including tennis, track and field, alpine skiing, aquatics, basketball, bowling, figure skating, golf, soccer and basketball.

She received three honorary doctorate degrees, received the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage and introduced President Bill Clinton at the 1995 Special Olympics Game World Opening Ceremonies.

Local and state officials including state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York City; York County Commissioner Doug Hoke; York City Mayor Michael Helfrich; York City Council President Sandie Walker; Council Vice President Edquina Washington; and Council member Betsy Buckingham attended the ceremony.

“We congratulate Loretta for her many accomplishments and encourage everyone to welcome her home to York, follow her great example and consider supporting the Special Olympics,” Helfrich said after reading the proclamation.

Hill-Evans presented Claiborne with a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, similar to the proclamation from the city.

“It makes me smile every time I see you walk through the capitol,” Hill-Evans said, “You bring so many smiles and lots of love and hope. And so, I want to say thank you very much.”

Asked what she wants other athletes to know, Claiborne said "I just want them to know that our community, Special Olympics, is here. All over York County.” And the organizations is looking for more athletes, volunteers and coaches.

“Who’s to say what can happen in the future for them? I mean everybody won’t go to the world games, but our athletes can be very very successful in their own way,” Claiborne said.

