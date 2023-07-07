Thunderstorms expected heading into weekend

York County residents should keep an eye out for strong thunderstorms on Friday and throughout the weekend.

Scattered strong thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon Friday and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service in State College. A weak cold front moving across the state could lead to thunderstorms forming.

The chance for thunderstorms will continue into Saturday and Sunday. Locally heavy rain of 1 to 2 inches per hour and gusty winds could occur in some places.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday after 2 p.m., with some storms possibly producing heavy rain. There is a 70% chance of precipitation, with rain amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch is possible. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 90. There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday night, mainly before 10 p.m. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday after 11 a.m., with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch expected. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 88.

That chance of rain carries into Saturday night, with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low temperature around 70.

There is a 90% chance of rain on Sunday with rainfall amounts between three-quarters of an inch and an inch possible. Some of those storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Sunday’s high will be near 82.

There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night, mainly before 8 p.m. The low temperature will be near 67.

The chance of rain decreases as the work week begins Monday. Here is the outlook for the first part of the week:

Monday: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday night: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 70.