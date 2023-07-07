Resurfacing work to begin on part of Route 15 in Dillsburg

Resurfacing work will begin Monday on a portion of Route 15 in Dillsburg, according to the PennDOT.

The contractor will begin work around 5:30 a.m. and will continue during daylight hours on a section of Route 15 from just north of Golf Course/Range End Road to just south of Glenwood Road.

There will be lane restrictions in place in both directions on Route 15. The southbound pattern will begin near the intersection with Mountain Road (Route 4040) in Dillsburg.

Because of the high volume of traffic that goes through the area, expect delays.

Work primarily includes paving, but also includes milling, and median guide rail and barrier removal. This work is expected to take several weeks to complete. Once this work is complete, guide rail installation and other finishing work will be performed.

The work is part of a $19.3 million resurfacing and safety improvement project on Route 15 from just south of York Springs in Adams County to just south of Dillsburg in York County.

The project consists of ramp acceleration and deceleration lane lengthening, and intersection safety improvements. The entire pavement width, including roadway and shoulders, will be resurfaced and all guide rails will be replaced.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc. of New Enterprise, PA is the contractor on the project, which is expected to be completed by September.