'If you take this space, where will we replace it?': Residents oppose rezoning of former Red Lion Country Club

It started with a couple of bald Eagles, endangered owls and a handful of concerned residents trying to protect them from the threat of rezoning and land development of the former Red Lion Country Club.

Then, a petition opposing the rezoning gained more than 1,000 signatures.

Signs in yards popped up soon after. Orange shirts — matching the signs and signifying solidarity in the cause — were provided.

And on Thursday, hundreds of York Township residents prepared to state their case against development plans of the former Red Lion Country Club before they even start.

York residents came in droves to the Dallastown Middle School Auditorium Thursday evening in a public hearing to discuss a rezoning ordinance of 150 Country Club Road, the former Red Lion Country Club. The land, which is currently pending sale, was proposed for rezoning by York Township to change its use from a commercial office district to a residential high density district.

Since the proposal, hundreds of residents have mobilized against rezoning, stating that any development would be harmful to local wildlife and that the land should be preserved as a green space. Others argued development would only cause more traffic and infrastructure issues.

Among a sea of York County residents crowded into the auditorium, 88-year-old Eleanor Shoemaker took to the podium early on.

"There are all kinds of open spaces and when they are gone, they really are gone, and you can't get them back," Shoemaker said. "If you take this space, where will we replace it?"

While many concerned residents Thursday spoke of the future land development, York Township officials and the developer himself, Andrew Miller, reminded the audience this was merely a rezoning hearing and no development has officially started.

Attorney Michael Stoll, representing Miller, presented an hourlong report detailing rezoning, environmental and traffic impact studies. As part of the presentation, Stoll introduced avian studies conducted mid-summer to fall 2022 relating to the bird populations that community members argue would be negatively affected by development.

According to the study, Stoll concluded the property is "not suitable" for the habitat of Eagles, birds and owls and are therefore not living on the plot of land.

"The on-site segment of Barshinger Creek and a man-made pond does not support a fish population that could sustain an eagle," according to a copy of the report displayed on a large screen in front of Thursday's audience.

Once the subject of wildlife was brought to the table, eruptions of whispers broke out in the audience requiring the intervention of the gavel by Commissioner Robert Steele.

This particular fact caught the attention of Red Lion resident Eric Malone, who earlier in April filed an injunction against the rezoning arguing that the land should be protected as a wildlife sanctuary. Last activity of court documents was June 6 when Red Lion Area School District responded to Malone's complaint and denied the order.

Malone asked organizers how long the avian study took, to which Stoll responded two months. He further argued that a study of that caliber would need at least three years.

The parcel, which is owned by the Red Lion Area School District, was listed for sale at $1.6 million earlier this year. The property is currently owned by Red Lion Area School District.

Stoll said while this piece of land comes with its own challenges — steep slopes, conservation zones and environmental easements — rezoning it could provide more "productive" development as opposed to its current use now.

Should the rezoning amendment be adopted, the developer intends to pursue a community of 153 single-family homes, according to a letter provided to York Township's Board of Commissioners made public during the meeting Thursday.

"The application that's in front of you tonight actually helps the township get more aligned with the county and the township planning documents," Stoll said.

After Stoll's hourlong delivery, Steele admitted he forgot to swear him in, conducting the oath afterward. Stoll affirmed regardless of taking the oath, he had been telling the truth throughout his presentation.

Following Stoll, dozens of residents took to the podium to ask questions and share their opinions.

This included resident Justin Hartman, who said children who would live in the future housing development would have extended bus commutes to school lasting over an hour.

"I'm a teacher, 23 years teaching, and I can tell you that the worst area in public education is the school bus," Hartman said. "Do you think that is the best productive use of this land?"

Commissioners did not vote Thursday on the rezoning ordinance. That could happen at a later, as yet undetermined, date.