'Drag is not a crime': Follow the local performers taking drag to Appell Center

Drag is an art form.

It's also entertainment.

But, for performers like Madam D, it's simply empowering.

On a humid Wednesday evening, Madam D picks up a fluffy makeup brush and dips the fibers into a pot of bright pink eyeshadow. With a careful hand, she pats the shade atop her eyelids with a gentle flick.

"It's an art form where I can just be myself; I'm trying to think of what RuPaul says," Madam D said, with a laugh. "Drag brings something out of you that you didn't even know about. Day to day, I'm very shy. And you'll see once the makeup comes on, Madam D will come out and not be so shy."

First starting with cheap chapstick and a wig in 2015, Madam D gradually became more comfortable in her own skin and experimented further with elaborate makeup and the performing arts involved with drag.

Drag has become such an integral part of her identity that Madam D, whose birth name is DaeQuawn Taylor, asked to be referred to by her stage name. She still uses her birth name in certain settings, as well.

"When COVID happened, drag was nonexistent — and I wanted to bring it back," Madam D said. "And I got the idea to do a little competition show."

With a little glitter, eyelash glue and every type of fabric, Drag Arena All Stars was born. The event, planned 7 p.m. Saturday at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, will bring together five kings and queens vying for the top spot. The show is for ages 16 and up.

Though Madam D and everyone else involved in the production of Drag Arena All Stars is excited to see the culmination of their work pay off.

Of course, the performers can't ignore rising anti-trans and anti-drag rhetoric, including discriminatory policies in local school districts and proposed legislation in Harrisburg. Earlier this year, Tennessee became the first state to explicitly ban drag shows in public spaces.

The York Jewish Community Center, meanwhile, postponed its third annual Pancakes for Pride event, not long after it canceled a children's story time presented with a drag performer due to reported threats.

For Emmitt McKell, the production team lead for the show, how is drag any different from a man dressing as Agatha Trunchbull from "Matilda" or Robin Williams as Mrs. Doubtfire?

"Drag is not a crime," McKell said. "It's just a person wanting to be their true self and pursue a persona that they didn't think they had in them through this art form."

Madam D was only 18 when she first got a taste of drag — in the form of Frank-N-Furter in the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show.

She hasn't looked back since.

Saturday's drag event at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts will feature an original runway walk in which competitors will show off designs based on mythological creatures. Following that, drag kings and queens will perform a six-minute lip sync mix to songs featuring outer space and the astrological.

Individuals interested in purchasing tickets to Saturday's show can visit https://appellcenter.org/.

"You do what is going to make you happy," McKell said, "but don't rain on my parade because I'm doing something that's going to make me happy."