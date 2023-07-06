Ozone levels will make it a Code Orange day in York County

York County’s air quality will be in the Code Orange range for Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

AirNow, which measures air quality across the county, says air quality index readings for ozone will reach 101 Thursday in the county. Code Orange, levels between 100 and 150 on the air quality index scale, means air is unhealthy for people in certain groups.

On previous Code Orange days, particulate matter generated by the smoke from Canadian wildfires was the culprit. This time it is of our own making.

Ozone is formed when airborne chemicals such as nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds (called “precursors”) react with sunlight. High ozone levels are most common during summer months when there are long days with plentiful sunshine and high levels of ozone precursors combine. Those precursors include car exhaust and industrial emissions.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Temperatures in the 90s and mostly sunny skies will act to produce maximum ozone concentrations, contributing to an eight-hour period when the average ozone levels will be in the Code Orange range. According to the National Weather Service in State College, the high will be near 91 Thursday in York County, 90 on Friday and 88 on Saturday.

MORE:York Township plans public meeting over former Red Lion Country Club

MORE:Dover Township man drowns while fishing, coroner says

MORE:Coroner identifies man found dead in Penn Township pool

Young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities on a Code Orange Day.

To help reduce ozone pollution, residents and businesses can do several things: