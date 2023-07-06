Inch & Co. sends Prospect Hill Cemetery owner cease and desist letter for 'defamatory allegations'

The owner of Prospect Hill Cemetery, an outspoken critic of Inch & Co.’s potential development plans for a nearby property, received a cease-and-desist letter from the local development company in late June.

Inch & Co., represented by Paul Minnich, a partner at the Barley Snyder law firm, said Matt Seyler and his company Seyler and Associates LLC have violated a nondisclosure and confidentiality agreement.

The NDA in question was between Charon Services LLC and 700 North George Street Associates LP, which is owned by Jack Sommer and Inch & Co. Sommer was the previous owner of Prospect Hill Cemetery and petitioned to rezone the adjoining parcel to industrial development.

Minnich alleged in the cease and desist letter that Seyler was “making false and defamatory statements regarding Inch, and repeatedly wrongfully portraying Inch in a false light for purposes of damaging its reputation.”

Seyler spoke out about the legality of the rezoning of the Inch & Co.-owned property bordering Prospect Hill Cemetery at a recent Manchester Township Board of Supervisors meeting. He purchased the cemetery — which is in Manchester Township, North York and York City — from Sommer in 2022.

The core issue raised by Seyler during a June 13 meeting was the involvement of John Inch Jr. as both a real estate developer and as an elected township supervisor. Inch, of Inch & Co., joined the township board in 2018. His term expires Jan. 2, 2024.

When he bought the cemetery, Seyler said, he knew that 52 acres of the property had been subdivided from the larger cemetery and sold to Inch & Co. in 2021. However, he said he didn’t know the township had rezoned that parcel for industrial use just prior to the sale.

John Inch did not attend the June 13 meeting and did not respond to requests for comment. His brother and business partner, Jeff Inch, said John Inch was on vacation with his family.

Jeff Inch said that, to his knowledge, his brother abstained from any votes related to the project. In terms of any disclosures made to other township officials, Jeff Inch said his brother was as transparent as he could be.

Details regarding what’s actually coming to the parcel adjacent to the cemetery remain scarce. However, a real estate advertisement on the website LoopNet included a mock-up of a potential warehouse, which developers said isn't necessarily representative of the final project.

In the months since that mockup was posted, neighbors, those with family members buried at the cemetery and the cemetery’s owners have protested any development at the site that could impact the area.

The NDA came into play when the 52 acres were sold to Inch & Co. According to a copy of the agreement, it “shall continue in full force and effect until such a time as the Transaction is consummated,” or for a period of three years after the termination of negotiations or if the parties wanted to end the agreement, the date of that termination.

Minnich said Seyler is in violation of the NDA because the NDA “provided by its express terms that it was binding upon each of the parties as well as ‘their respective heirs, successors, representatives, and assigns.’”

However, Seyler doesn’t see it that way. In Seyler's written response to the cease-and-desist letter, he said, “I don’t recall seeing my signature on that nda or remember my presence during the signing of the nda or being copied on any email regarding this ‘top secret nda.’”

Seyler said he has nothing to do with Sommer's business listed on the NDA and said buying the cemetery was an “asset purchase."

He also said the cease-and-desist letters sent to himself and Lettice Brown, who runs the Facebook page Residents Against the Warehouse on PA Avenue, were “unconstitutional and unwarranted."

When a Dispatch reporter asked Jeff Inch for comment regarding the cease and desist letter, he referred the reporter to the same statement Minnich sent another news organization in response to questions.

Minnich said they cannot comment on specific inquiries because of potential pending litigation but said “I can note generally that Inch has, at all times, acted appropriately with respect to its acquisition of the 1201 Pennsylvania Avenue property.”

According to Minnich, allegations that say otherwise are without basis and the company will take legal action against parties violating legal obligations or making defamatory statements about the company.

“The details to these claims will be set forth in court filings,” Minnich wrote in his statement.

The next Manchester Township Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Manchester Township Office, 3200 Farmtrail Road.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.