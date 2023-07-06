Fourth of July weekend crashes up slightly from last year: state police

Fourth of July weekend traffic crashes were up slightly compared to last year, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Troop J, which patrols York County.

During the five-day holiday period from June 30 to July 4, state police around York, Lancaster and Chester counties investigated 43 crashes, none of which involved a fatality. There were 12 people injured in those crashes. Three of the accidents involved alcohol.

During the four-day holiday period in 2022 from July 1-4, there were 40 crashes in the three-county area with one fatality. There were 14 people injured in those crashes and six of those crashes involved alcohol.

Arrests for driving under the influence were down. Troopers arrested 31 drivers for DUI during the 2023 holiday period. In 2022, there were 53 arrests made.

Troop J handed out 403 speeding tickets over the holiday, the same amount they handed out in 2022. Overall, they handed out more for other violations in 2023, with 716 tickets given out compared to 500 in 2022.

Troopers made 33 arrests for other crimes during the July 4 holidays, down from 57 in 2022.

Throughout Pennsylvania, state police reported more crashes overall, 668 compared to 649 in 2022. There were three fatal crashes reported by PSP troops statewide, down one from 2022.

The number of those injured in those crashes increased statewide. There were 194 injured this year in crashes, up from 170 from last year.

There were 505 DUI arrests this year, down 10 from the previous year. There were just over 7,900 speeding citations handed out, down from the 8,700-plus handed out last year. Citations for other violations were up with just over 14,700 handed out this year. That is up from just over 14,200 given out by troopers last year.