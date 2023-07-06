Bound Books offers cozy spaces and friendly faces in York City

There’s a cozy new bookstore in downtown York City whose owners, Chuck Blair and Sarah Timmcke, hope will be more than just a shop.

The partners want Bound Books to be a community gathering place.

“We want to have a positive impact on downtown York,” said Chuck Blair.

In its first few months of operation, Bound Books at 21 S. Beaver Street has hosted the requisite book signings and live music. But it’s also raised money for VisionCorps, an organization that helps individuals who are blind gain independence. Not coincidentally, Timmcke left VisionCorps to start the business and Blair still works there.

MORE:Despite efforts to limit legal fireworks in Pennsylvania, they're probably here to stay

MORE:York City shares tentative plans for $35.5 million in ARPA funding, including Penn Market improvements

MORE:'We're living in uncharted waters': Real estate experts worry about spike in foreclosures

Stepping inside Bound Books, visitors are greeted to your right with a café space with a repurposed bar, a table with succulents for sale and sage green walls. To the left a bright sunny space with rows of bookshelves.

Tucked away behind those shelves is a kid’s space complete with a mock, plushy campfire amid picture books and pillows.

Blair and Timmcke are first-time business owners, but the idea that started the store has been around for some time. They both are committed to VisionCorps’ mission, but Timmcke wanted a change from a desk job and Blair wanted to get more active in the community.

After 25 years working in IT, Blair said he yearned for something more.

“I asked myself the old ‘what would you do if you didn’t have to worry about money’ question,” Blair said, “And the answer was always something along the lines of writing fiction or working at a bookstore. That eventually morphed into: ‘What if I actually opened a bookstore?'”

Timmcke encouraged him to make the idea reality and together they began to brainstorm, he said. Blair said her enthusiasm made a “huge difference,” and helped him stay motivated. Once the duo started looking for places to open up a store, the process moved along quickly.

In October 2022 they came across the property which was at the time home to the m.elene clothing boutique. They were looking in the windows and ran into the business owner who showed them the space, Timmcke said. Shortly after completing their business plan in December Timmcke and Blair signed the lease on New Year’s Eve.

From there it was a flurry of activities to prepare the space from painting to making decorations and installing the appliances for the brewery bar-turned-coffee bar.

Initially, Timmcke and Blair didn’t plan on serving coffee but when they saw the bar — a leftover from when the space was occupied by Crystal Ball Brewery.

“It was just like we’re gonna kick ourselves if we don’t do it,” Timmcke said.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

They also turned a changing room from when another portion of the space was used by a clothing store into a children’s nook.

“We saw that and we’re like, ‘Well, this is perfect for the kid’s area,’” Timmcke said, “because kids can just go in there and, you know, create a mess.”

After a busy few months of preparations, Bound Books finally opened on April 21 the day before Go Green York.

“We opened Friday morning and we were crazy busy Friday and then Saturday was just absolutely insane,” Timmcke said. “But if we can handle that we can handle anything.”

The owners have already grown a loyal customer base, such that Timmcke knows the regulars’ orders by heart.

You can keep an eye out for more information about Bound Books at the website https://bookshop.org/shop/boundbookshop or at the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/boundbooksyork.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.