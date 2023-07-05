York Township plans public meeting over former Red Lion Country Club

York Township officials will discuss the proposed rezoning of a plot of land centered around the former Red Lion Country Club, which drew public opposition and an injunction arguing the roughly 58-acre tract should be protected as a wildlife sanctuary.

The Board of Commissioners' public meeting was originally planned June 13, but was postponed in order for the township to find a larger venue. Residents can share their opinions on a proposed rezoning ordinance of 150 Country Club Road at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Dallastown Middle School Auditorium, 700 New School Lane, Dallastown.

The land, which is currently pending sale, was proposed for rezoning by York Township to change its use from a commercial office district to a residential high density district. According to Coldwell Banker Realty, which listed the 58-acre property back in 2021, the Country Club Road property could be used for professional offices, assisted living and senior citizen housing, among other types of development.

Earlier in April, meanwhile, Red Lion resident Eric Malone filed an injunction against the rezoning of a plot of land centered around the former Red Lion Country Club, arguing that the roughly 58-acre tract should be protected as a wildlife sanctuary.

"If this sale proceeds it will destroy a federally protected wetland, critical habitat for federally protected endangered species and negatively affect the drinking water supply for the region while adding no benefit to the community," Malone's complaint reads.

The federal National Wildlife Inventory shows that portions of the property are listed as wetlands.

The parcel, which is owned by the Red Lion Area School District, was listed for sale at $1.6 million earlier this year.

The property is currently owned by Red Lion Area School District, according to the York County Property Viewer. The district spent $5.2 million in 2006 to buy the then-80-acre site from Copper Beach Golf & Swim Club LLP for purposes of expansion.

In 2015, after using some of the property for athletic fields, the school district put the remaining part of the property up for sale. In that same year, the old clubhouse building burned to the ground.

York County Planning Commission has expressed its opposition to the proposed York Township rezoning when they denied the proposal back in March.

York County Planning Commission's municipal planning chief Kurt Leitholf said the property is almost fully surrounded by commercial zoning. Changing it to high-density residential could be considered "spot zoning."

Additionally, Leitholf said rezoning the property would not be consistent with the current York Township comprehensive plan and future land and housing plan maps.

Although Leitholf said he's aware that owls, bats and eagles occupy the land, he noted that identifying those environmental issues would be York Township's responsibility — rather than the county's. The township's "residential conservation development plan" process calls for any site greater than 15 acres to go through a process of identifying natural features that may be impacted by development, he said.