Work on Route 74 in Lower Chanceford to begin Monday

Resurfacing of Route 74, known locally as Delta Road, in Lower Chanceford Township will begin Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The resurfacing project will extend from Snodgrass Road to Burns Road.

There will be single lane restrictions during daylight hours, with flaggers providing traffic control and a 10-foot width restriction in place. There will be no restrictions from 6 to 8:30 a.m. daily and from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

The contractor on the $3.5 million project is York’s Kinsley Contruction. The total project will consist of paving, base repair, guide rail and drainage replacement. Most of the work will be done during daylight hours.

All work is expected to be completed by Nov. 16.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone and can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.