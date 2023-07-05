It will be feeling hot, hot, hot over the next several days

It will be feeling hot, hot, hot in York County over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Highs near 90 degrees or above are possible through the weekend.

Wednesday’s high will be near 91, with a low around 71.

It will be near 90 on Thursday, with a little rain thrown in for good measure. There is a 40% chance of rain, with less than a tenth of an inch possible. There will be a chance of rain between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.

There is a 30% chance of rain Thursday night before 8 p.m., with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch. Thursday’s low will be around 70 degrees.

Friday’s high will be near 89. There will be a 60% chance of rain, with a chance of showers throughout the day. Those rain chances continue into Friday night. Showers are possible before 8 p.m. and after until 2 a.m. Less than a tenth of an inch is expected.

Saturday’s high will be near 88, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. There will be a 40% chance of showers Saturday night, with a low of around 69.

Temperatures will cool down slightly Sunday and Monday with rain chances continuing. Here is the outlook:

Sunday: There is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Sunday night: There is a 60% chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday: There is a 60% chance of showers likely. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 degrees.

Monday night: There is a 60% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.