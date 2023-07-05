Coroner identifies man found dead in Penn Township pool

The York County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was found dead Saturday in his swimming pool in Penn Township.

Richard Flickinger, 71, was found unresponsive in the pool at his residence in the 3100 block of Grandview Road.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

An autopsy was completed on Flickinger Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, but further testing must be done to determine a cause of death, the coroner's office said.

MORE:It will be feeling hot, hot, hot over the next several days

MORE:'We're living in uncharted waters': Real estate experts worry about spike in foreclosures

Flickinger was found unresponsive in the pool about 7:45 p.m. Despite attempts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.