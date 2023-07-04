What's the weather forecast for tonight's fireworks displays in York County?

Independence Day will be mostly free of showers in York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

There is a 40% chance of rain between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and a slight chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 86.

Weather for fireworks Tuesday night looks good, with no rain forecast for the evening with a high near 69. A northwesterly breeze could make for a pleasant night to see a pyrotechnic display in your area.

Wednesday, some patchy fog will be around before 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be warm with a high temperature near 90. Wednesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 71.

For the rest of the week, there will be a chance of rain every day through the weekend. Here is the outlook:

Thursday: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday night: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: There is a 70% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday night: There is a 60% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then there is a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday: There is a 40% chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday night: There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday: There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday night: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.