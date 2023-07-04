Streets closure set for Hanover fireworks display

Hanover Borough Police announced a street closure for a public fireworks display to take place around 9:15 p.m. Turesday.

Wilson Avenue between Eisenhower Drive and the Target entrance will be closed in both directions.

Additionally, police advise that the parking, stopping or standing of vehicles along Eisenhower Drive is prohibited.

The closure will remain in effect until the end of the fireworks display.

