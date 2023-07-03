York City shares tentative plans for $35.5 million in ARPA funding, including Penn Market improvements

York City has announced a revised plan for $35.5 million in federal COVID-19 aid, which drew scrutiny during the 2022 budget process.

The city's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) team includes Mayor Michale Helfrich and his administration and the York City Council and the city’s ARPA consultant Anser Advisory, Kim Robertson the city’s acting business administrator said.

Recently, government officials have shared more information about how they will decide where the $35.3 million in ARPA State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) will go. Some of the funds have already been allocated over the years, but now the city is providing a look at the details.

There are specific criteria to determine which projects to fund. The programs or projects should help financially stabilize the city and provide public health and safety services to residents, according to the City.

Using this criterion, the team will make eligibility and compliance reviews for proposed projects and create protocols to ensure the uses are in compliance with the city treasury rules.

Once the plan is finished it will go to the York City Council for approval in the form of amendments to the existing 2023 city budget. Until it gets council approval, the plan is not official, Robertson said.

“ARPA funding is a once-in-a-generation investment that will be used to help bring to fruition identified priorities, Mayor Michael Helfrich said, “The ARPA public dashboard will serve as a tool to keep the public informed on how and where these dollars are being used. We look forward to sharing the outcomes resulting from our investments.”

Currently, there are three potential uses listed on the city website: the YoCo Fiber project, public health and safety programs and Penn Market Renovations.

The YoCo Fiber Project and Penn Market renovations have been in the works for several years.

The York County Economic Alliance spearheaded the YoCo Fiber Project in 2020 proposing a county-wide high-speed internet broadband network. After completing an assessment report and business plan for the project that year, the Alliance began to fundraise.

According to Robertson, if some of these ARPA funds go to the YoCo Fiber Project, it would be used for the portion that will cover York City. Some funds already have gone towards the YoCo Fiber Project. On April 18, the City Council approved $230,000 in ARPA funds towards the total $690,000 they will put towards the project in the coming years.

Penn Market, the oldest market in York County and founded in 1866, has needed massive renovations for some time. For several years funding towards market renovations has been in the works and in 2022 was a part of a disagreement between the City Council and Helfrich.

Since 2016, the Market has seen impressive growth and currently has a vendor in every stall available. The Redevelopment Authority of York applied for a grant to fund renovations back in 2020 but the process is a slow one and it will still be some time before construction can begin.

When funds do come through, replacing the building's electrical infrastructure and HVAC system are at the top of the improvements list.

According to the city website, if the spending plan is approved the physical improvements to Penn Market could provide opportunities for economic growth and attract additional vendors. A community wellness space may also be on the table and would be used for educational activities and services to improve public health.

When the spending plan is finalized, the city will publish a copy of the plan on its website and launch a public dashboard displaying regular updates and each project's funding status, according to officials.

Feedback from the community is also welcome as the allocation process goes on. York City Council President Sandie Walker said the council is committed to transparency and being accountable for how funds are spent and what opportunities funds may be used for.

“The City of York continuously seeks diverse feedback from its residents and stakeholders with implementation of ARPA funds being left to qualified professionals,” Walker said.

