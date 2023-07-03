York City police transform land next to headquarters into pocket park

York City's police department is turning a portion of the green space in front of its headquarters on West King Street into a pocket park.

Pocket parks, also known as miniparks, are typically built on small vacant lots in urban areas, according to the American Planning Association. They provide natural sanctuaries amid the concrete jungle of city centers.

As a station with an open door policy ― meaning people can walk in off the street ― it has become a “community hub” over the years, Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow said.

“I'm really proud of it," he said. "We never used to do things like that. It’s a capital improvement that will ultimately be beneficial to the community.”

The plot is about 20 feet long and 15 feet wide. It is on the left-hand side of the department building and currently has grass, shrubs and a small statue with the likeness of the city’s first mayor. The statue will be moved to City Hall when construction begins, Muldrow said.

The total budget transfer of $68,000 will be used to purchase lights and equipment for two police vehicles, purchase mobile video cameras and put money towards the pocket park, according to the resolution unanimously approved at the June 6 City Council meeting.

The York City Police Department is one of the top exchange locations for parents or guardians splitting custody, kids will wait to get picked up at the station coming to and from school and a dog litter station was installed since many residents use the grass patches as pet bathroom areas.

Muldrow is looking to cap the project costs at $30,000 and said most of the funding is from the department’s drug seizure funds. Other funds are from a “philanthropic” donor who gave the department a $10,000 check, he said. YCPD did not respond to questions about who the donor was by the time of publication.

It's not uncommon to repurpose allocated funds if the department feels it can be better used elsewhere as the fiscal year goes on — like purchasing a new police cruiser or other equipment — but using funds for a park is certainly a first, he said.

Although it is still in the planning stages, the park will likely have soft matting on the ground, tactile playground pieces, chess boards and even an outside TV screen, according to Muldrow.

The department is working with Chaz Green, the York City public works director, to create a solid plan. Green is reaching out to vendors to determine what can fit in the pocket park space and get quotes, he said.

For safety, concrete barriers will surround the sides of the pocket park to protect from accidents, like if a car were to jump a curb, Muldrow said. There will also be several security cameras installed that will live stream to monitors inside the department building so parents and guardians and police can see the area in real-time.

“We will literally be providing an outdoor waiting space, an outdoor community space and outdoor engagement space for people,” he said.

