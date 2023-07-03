Possibly severe thunderstorms ahead of July 4 holiday

Staff report

Rain is likely today and could make a return appearance for Tuesday’s Fourth of July festivities.

Showers and potentially severe thunderstorms are likely today, mainly after 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Otherwise, the day should be partly sunny, with a high near 88 and an overnight low of around 71.

On Independence Day, there’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. The rest of the day should be partly sunny, with a high near 85 and a low of around 69.

There’s another chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Otherwise, the night should be mostly clear.