Possibly severe thunderstorms ahead of July 4 holiday

Staff report

Rain is likely today and could make a return appearance for Tuesday’s Fourth of July festivities.

Showers and potentially severe thunderstorms are likely today, mainly after 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Otherwise, the day should be partly sunny, with a high near 88 and an overnight low of around 71.

Fireworks burst in the distance during the Independence Day celebration at Springettsbury Park in Springettsbury Township, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Dawn J. Sagert photo

On Independence Day, there’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. The rest of the day should be partly sunny, with a high near 85 and a low of around 69.

There’s another chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Otherwise, the night should be mostly clear.