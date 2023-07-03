Penn Twp. man dead after found unresponsive in pool

Staff report

A 71-year-old man died Saturday after he was found unresponsive in a pool at his Penn Township residence.

The man was discovered in the pool around 7:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of Grandview Road, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Despite attempts to resuscitate him, he did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office stated.

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

The man’s name has not been released.