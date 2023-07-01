LOCAL
Coroner seeks help finding next of kin
Staff report
The York County Coroner’s Office is looking for the next of kin for a Shrewsbury-area man who died last week of natural causes.
Anyone who knows Darrell Cramer, who was in his 50s, is asked to WellSpan York Hospital at 717-851-2390 or the coroner’s office at 717-840-7617.
