PennDOT plans work on Shrewsbury Township bridges

Bridge deck repairs are scheduled to start July 5 on the northbound and southbound Interstate 83 bridges spanning Tolna Road in Shrewsbury Township.

PennDOT said the work will begin at 9 p.m. the night of July 5 on the bridges located just south of Exit 4, where I-83 traffic flows onto Route 851 toward Shrewsbury.

Lane restrictions will be in place in both directions on the bridges for three to four weeks. The contractor will close the left lanes in both directions of I-83 so work can be performed in the right lanes. After that work is complete, the right lanes will be closed in both directions for additional construction in the left lanes.

MORE:York County Fourth of July: Where to watch fireworks and celebrate safely

MORE:York County man faces child porn, cruelty to animal charges: state police

MORE:Event to honor Loretta Claiborne, Special Olympic athletes

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the contractor for this work.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.