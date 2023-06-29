Storm2Street contest raises awareness for water pollution and boosts local artists

More street art is coming to York City thanks to an effort to raise awareness about water pollution through the Storm2Street contest.

Held annually since 2018, artists local to the Chesapeake Bay Watershed compete for a chance to paint their mural on a York City storm drain and receive a cash prize.

Twenty storm drains have been painted over the competition’s six years, Jodi Sulpizio, the coordinator for Penn State York’s Master Watershed Steward Program said.

“It brings needed attention to some of the effects of how we act, how things we don’t even think about affect much larger things, like our waterways and the Chesapeake Bay,” said York City Mayor Michel Helfrich, who previously served as the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper.

The first, second and third place winners get to paint as well as the People’s Choice Award winner, which has only been included for two years as of 2023. Cassie Kann took home this year’s first place and a $500 cash prize. Kann’s design will be painted at the South George Street and East King Street intersection.

Joanna Tice came in second place, receiving $400 and will display her design at the corner of Duke and King Streets.

Third place went to Molly Cooper with a cash prize of $300. Cooper will paint at the Northeast corner of Continental Square.

This is the second year the competition includes a people's choice award, organizers said, which Makenzi Reed won. Her mural will be displayed on the north side of Philadelphia Street at the bridge over Codorus Creek.

To view this year’s winning designs, you can see them in person or visit street2creek.org, where they will be uploaded once completed.

