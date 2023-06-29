'No truth to that': York State Fair officials quash rumors of fair moving back to September

Five years after organizers shifted the York State Fair's timing from September to July, some residents still have strong opinions.

Organizers of the fair — established in 1765, it's billed as the oldest in the nation — have garnered flak since that controversial 2018 decision. Every year, like clockwork, rumors about a reversal arise in the lead-up to the fair. Critics point to the blistering heat and the absence of fall mainstays.

Although conversation surrounding the new dates hasn’t slowed down, fair officials said they have no plans to switch back to September anytime soon.

Bryan Blair, CEO of the York State Fair, was unequivocal in a recent interview on the subject.

“There is no truth to that,” Blair said. “Our dates are locked in for 2024 and a change of dates isn’t being discussed at this time.”

The York County Agricultural Society Board of Directors initially made the move in an attempt to boost attendance and bring back forgotten summer traditions.

Tanya Marie Querry, a regular fairgoer from Manchester Township, said she feels the change was a step backward.

“I understand that change is important and growth is important, but to me that was taking a step back because the whole purpose of the fair was for people to show their end-of-year harvest and their prize crops.”

Since she was a little girl, Querry said, she has attended the fair with her prized pumpkins. She fondly recalled the times she won ribbons for her produce and attended with family.

Querry said she was saddened when she heard the news of the new dates, and wondered how the summer heat would affect sensitive groups like elderly individuals, children and residents with medical conditions.

Fair attendance in 2022 dropped by nearly a third, but officials blamed bad weather and concert cancellations as the reason for the steep decline. The 2022 fair saw 352,077 people over the 10-day span, a drop of about 180,000 people when compared to 2021, which saw 532,037.

The 2018 decision to change the timing of the fair was preceded by another off year. In 2018, rain also dampened attendance, with reported totals falling to 450,173, compared with 565,483 in 2017.

To compensate for the heat and humidity, the fair scattered cooling tents and water stations throughout the fairgrounds.

The 2023 York State Fair is slated for July 21-30.

“As of right now, we have contracts out with various vendors for the next few years,” said spokesperson Montgomery Stambaugh. “We're only looking at the next two years. We can't really say anything about the future.”

This year, the York State Fair is adding new promotion days to its usual roster, including $2 Tuesday and 100 minutes day, which will feature free admission for the first 100 minutes on July 27.

Stambaugh said fair officials opted for additional promotion days in an effort to give more people an opportunity to attend.

Querry said she couldn’t attend last year's fair because she was on vacation. She did attend in 2021 to see Kane Brown in concert.

“I was really bummed out because it was so hot,” Querry said of attending the 2021 fair. “And the whole feel of the fair was just different.”

While Querry shared her reasons for why the York State Fair should return to September, Brenda and Bryan Motter offered a different perspective.

"Since I'm a teacher, now I'm off more," said Bryan Motter, of Spring Grove. "So, it gives us more options as to when to go — so that's nice."

The pair, both teachers, have been attending the York State Fair for as long as they can remember. They plan on attending a grandstand concert featuring Christian pop duo For King & Country.

"It's fun because we get to see a lot of former students and people that we worked with," Brenda Motter said. "Everybody is very friendly and it's like a down-home feeling. That's what I like."

For the foreseeable future, York County residents wanting to attend the annual fair should prepare for summery weather.