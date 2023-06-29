Newberry Township delays vote on municipal sewer system sale amid public outcry

After two nights of at times heated public comment, the Newberry Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday delayed a vote on whether to sell the township's sewer system.

The board began considering privatizing the system — following in the footsteps of York City and many other municipalities — last year in order to cut infrastructure costs and focus on core services.

Newberry Township received three bids for its system — from Aqua, Pennsylvania American Water and The York Water Co. NextEra Energy is listed as a pre-qualified bidder, but, according to township records, the company "exited the market."

By the time the township held a town hall meeting on the subject Monday, officials had already narrowed their options down to York Water based on interviews and bid submission materials.

MORE:York County hasn't had a countywide reassessment since 2006. Is it time for a new one?

MORE:Motorcyclist, passenger seriously injured in Dover Township crash

MORE:DDAP grant to help establish new regional recovery hub

Township residents who use the municipal sewer system currently pay a flat $149 quarterly rate. In addition to presenting proposed rate hikes by the bidders, the administration projected future rate hikes that would be necessary for system infrastructure upgrades if Newberry retained ownership. Under those estimates, ratepayers would pay $215 per quarter by 2033. Residents have the option to install water meters at their own cost in order to track usage and pay less than the flat amount.

York Water’s bid featured two proposals. The first would pay the township $53 million and increase rates to nearly $381 by 2033. The second would pay $30 million but increase rates more gradually, to nearly $283, by 2033. Pennsylvania American Water’s proposal called for a $48 million purchase price with rate increases to $388 by 2033. Aqua’s proposal offered $32.5 million to the township, but called for rate increases to $427 by 2033.

Scott Shearer, a consultant with PFM Financial Advisory who helped with the township's bid process, said the township would need to pay $1.5 million in sewer debts and another $3.4 million in other liabilities and transaction fees if it moved forward with the sale.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

If the township sold to York Water Co., Shearer said the township would set aside $11 million for a rate stabilization fund to help subsidize sewer rates for the next 15 to 20 years.

JT Hand, president of York Water, attended the town hall meeting Monday. In his statements, Hand noted that the township's decision to keep sewer rates flat for the past 11 years meant that officials didn't have money for necessary sewer upgrades that he estimated would cost between $1.5 million and $2.5 million each year for the next five years.

After hearing from Hand, none of the residents who spoke out publicly — from among a crowd of about 160 attendees — supported the sale.

One resident, Kimberley Hewitt, criticized township officials for their handling of the sewer system.

“You put us in this situation," she said, addressing the township officials. "Your poor management of our finances has put us here. So where is the accountability?"

MORE:York County Fourth of July: Where to watch fireworks and celebrate safely

MORE:Hatchet-wielding man charged with attempted murder in attack on woman

MORE:Witness to Kain Heiland slaying testifies as alleged shooter, 13, faces possible trial

Others noted that, based on the township's own estimates, retaining ownership of the system would ultimately be more fiscally responsible for residents — even if rates needed to increase to cover system upgrades.

Resident Brelle Perkins said rate hikes to $283 or $381 under the York Water proposals simply aren't feasible.

“We don't know why you're doing this. We don't need it," she said. "If you need to raise ... rates a little bit to cover expenses, then raise our rates.”

On Tuesday, at the regular board meeting, several members said the public outcry had swayed them. Nonetheless, the board voted to table the agenda item for further consideration.

Supervisor Maxine Kauffman said she would have voted "no" on the sale Tuesday. However, she said, she wants to hear from residents who may be in favor of the sale. She said she had received four phone calls to that effect in the wake of Monday night's meeting.

A new vote was not scheduled, but board Chairperson Rob Harkins said it's likely it would be on next month’s agenda. The board will hold another “workshop type” meeting before the July meeting, he said. It would be similar to the town hall held Monday.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

“There were a lot of misconceptions on what was going to happen if it was sold. We just want to get the actual facts out,” he said, in an interview, “I would like everyone that comes to the next meeting to act in a reasonable manner whether they agree with what's going on or not.”

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.