Event to honor Loretta Claiborne, Special Olympic athletes

A celebration of Special Olympics icon and York City native Lorretta Claiborne and the York County Special Olympics Program will be at 6 p.m. Friday, July 7, at William Penn High School.

Claiborne, 69, won a gold medal in tennis at the 2023 Special Olympcis World Summer Games in Berlin earlier this month.

Participants are asked to line the sidewalks on both sides of the 200 block of South Beaver Street to cheer a Parade of Athletes. Presentations will then be made to Claiborne in the school district parking lot at the corner of South Beaver and West Princess Streets.

The event comes after York City Police said Clairborne was assaulted while riding her bicycle in the area of Lincoln Street and Avon Avenue earlier this month. Damon Mark Cole was charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief in the case.

Attendees to the celebration may park their vehicles in the city lot across from the high school along with on-street parking. There will be no street parking in the 200 block of South Beaver.

After a short program, attendees are asked to gather near the basketball courts on Penn Park for a community photo with Claiborne and the athletes. It will be a great time to meet and greet the athletes and to learn more about the York County Special Olympics Program.

For more information about Special Olympics in York County, go to https://specialolympicspa.org/region-7-home.