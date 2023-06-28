York County's air quality worsens, hits Code Red

York's air quality worsened Wednesday as Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection Code Red Air Quality Alert expanded to include the county.

AirNow’s Air Quality Index reading for particulate matter in the air hit 154 Wednesday afternoon in York County, putting it in the Code Red range. It started the day at Code Orange.

York County will be under the Code Read Air Quality Alert until 8 a.m. Thursday, but the Department of Environmental Protection said that poor air quality could linger throughout Thursday because of light winds.

The Air Quality Index reading for York County, according to AirNow, could go as high as 175 Wednesday. Thursday, the reading is expected to fall back to Code Orange, or around 125.

A Code Red air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations may be unhealthy for some members of the public. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers and outdoor workers.

The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding or reducing long or intense outdoor activities.

Code Orange means air is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has wreaked havoc on air quality in the region over the past several weeks.