York County Fourth of July: Where to watch fireworks and celebrate safely

The burn ban has been lifted, so let the fireworks commence!

York County Commissioners lifted the burn ban Monday — just days before Fourth of July weekend — meaning scheduled events and shows will continue as planned.

When choosing to participate in firework festivities, the York County Office of Emergency Management is continuing to remind residents of how to have fun while staying safe.

"We're just happy that we could not disrupt the celebration this year," said Cody Santiago, director of the York County Office of Emergency Management. "We continue to urge our residents and folks that if you're going to burn or if you're going to light off fireworks, just be aware and do things in a safe and responsible manner."

Santiago added that residents should always check their local municipality ordinances before lighting anything, and to never set off fireworks in close proximity to houses or forests.

Additionally, children should never light fireworks and families should never try to relight fireworks that don't go off the first time. When lighting campfires or fireworks, Santiago added that there should always be a method of extinguishing flames at the ready.

"I would just encourage people that are planning to have fireworks at their home or on their property, to just be mindful of your neighbors," Santiago said. "People have pets that are afraid of fireworks. We have folks with PTSD. So just be mindful of other people and just try to work together to make sure that however you're celebrating, that you're doing it in a safe manner and that everybody has a good time."

The York Dispatch compiled a list of fireworks shows in York County:

Shrewsbury Township: 10 p.m. June 30 at Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival, 21 West Forrest Ave.

Stewartstown Township: 9:30 p.m. July 1 at 16 College Ave.

Springettsbury Township: Fireworks start at dusk on July 2 at Springettsbury Township Park, 1501 Mount Zion Road

Red Lion: Fireworks start at dusk on July 3 at Fairmount Park, 108 Boundary Ave.

July4York: Fireworks display starts at 9:30 p.m., July 4, at WellSpan Park, 5 Brooks Robinson Way, York.

York Township: 6 p.m. July 7 at York Township Park, 25 Oak St.

While fireworks are now being permitted to go off in York County, one borough is choosing to forgo them.

Hanover borough is prohibiting the use of fireworks this year, according to a statement.

The borough council "determined that the use of consumer fireworks within the Borough cannot comply with the prohibition of use of consumer fireworks within 150 feet of a building or vehicle, whether or not the building or vehicle is owned by the user of the consumer fireworks,” the statement said. “Therefore, the use of consumer fireworks within the Borough of Hanover is prohibited.”

