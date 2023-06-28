York County air quality at Code Orange levels

Some York County residents might want to take it easy outdoors Wednesday, according to AirNow, which measures air quality across the country.

The county’s air quality was at 114 on the air quality index for particulate matter — or Code Orange, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups, which are people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens.

Those in sensitive groups should choose less strenuous outdoor activities so that you don’t breathe as hard and shorten the amount of time outdoors.

Ozone levels will be at Code Green, or good, on the air quality index at 24.

AirNow expects the air quality to improve into the Code Yellow range Wednesday and stay at that level on Thursday. Air quality index readings for particulate matter will still be near the Code Orange range with index numbers between 97 and 100.

Other parts of Pennsylvania, like Pittsburgh will be experiencing Code Purple or very unhealthy air. Their air quality index reading was 209 Wednesday morning and will continue to be at unhealthy levels the rest of the day.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to wreak havoc on the air quality in the region.

Weather-wise for York County, the National Weather Service in State College expects conditions to be rain free for the next couple of days.

Wednesday, it will be partly sunny with a high near 79, turning to partly cloudy Wednesday night with a low around 61.

Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 85. It will be mostly clear Thursday night with a low around 64.

Shower chances return for the weekend ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. Here is the outlook:

Friday: There is a 50% chance after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Wind gusts up to 20 mph are expected.

Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms are expected, mainly between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 p.m. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday: There is a 60% chance of rain after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Saturday night: There is a 60% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: There is a 50% chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Sunday night: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday night: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 68.