Motorcyclist, passenger seriously injured in Dover Township crash

A collision with an SUV left a motorcyclist and his passenger seriously injured.

According to Northern York County Regional Police, who investigated the incident, the crash occurred just before 10 p.m. Sunday in area of Baker Road and Hadley Drive in Dover Township.

Police said the motorcycle was travelling south on Baker Road approaching Hadley Drive. A Chevrolet SUV began to make a left turn onto northbound Baker Road from Hadley when the motorcycle collided with it. The SUV continued off the roadway into some nearby trees while the motorcycle came to rest on the road.

The 30-year-old man operating the motorcycle and the 13-year-old girl that was a passenger were seriously injured, police said. Both were taken to York WellSpan Hospital by ambulance. The girl was later flown via helicopter to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center where she is in critical but stable condition. The man operating the motorcycle was treated at York Hospital.

Neither person on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet, police said.

The 29-year-old woman driving the SUV was not injured. She remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

The investigation into this incident continues. Anyone with information is asked to call or email the Northern York Regional tip line at 717-467-TELL(8355) or tips@nycrpd.org. Please refer to case number 2023-026985.