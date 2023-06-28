Hatchet-wielding man charged with attempted murder in attack on woman

A York City man is under arrest for attempted criminal homicide after he allegedly attacked a woman with a hatchet early Monday morning.

Michael Leroy Small, 55, was taken into custody Tuesday in the 900 block of Elm Street in York City by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the York County Drug Task Force and York City Police.

Officers called to the 800 block of East Boundary around 3:15 a.m. found the woman bleeding heavily from lacerations to her head and face, according to court documents.

Surveillance video from the area of Dallas Street and East Boundary shows the woman meeting a man, the documents state. A short time later on the recording, a man with a hatchet in his right hand is seen chasing the woman from the area, then pushing the woman to the ground and striking her in the head with the hatchet, according to the court records.

The woman is able to get up and run across the street, but the man follows her and attacks her again, the records state. Police said the attack lasted about 2½ minutes.

Following the attack, the man got in the woman's vehicle and left the area.

The video shows the woman getting up after the attack, and stumbling to the middle of Dallas Street covered in blood.

Police were able to obtain a search warrant to look through the woman's phone and found the number of someone she was in contacted with just before the attack. After obtaining another search warrant, police determined the number belonged to Small, police said The man in the video also allegedly fit Small's description.

Small is charged with criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault to cause serious bodily injury, both first-degree felonies. He also was charged with theft by unlawful taking of movable property, a third-degree felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking and tampering with evidence.

Small was arraigned on those charges Wednesday before Judge Adrian Boxley Sr. He was denied bail and booked into York County Prison.

According to the court documents, the woman was taken to York WellSpan Hospital, where she was sedated and intubated. She is in critical but stable condition.

A preliminary hearing in the case before Judge Thomas L. Harteis is scheduled for July 12.