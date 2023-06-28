Fireworks, bonfires still a no-no in this York County borough

When the York County Commissioners lifted the burn ban Monday, it paved the way for firework aficionados to shoot them off for the Fourth of July and have a bonfire to go with it.

If you live in Hanover, though, you are still out of luck.

Open burning and the use of consumer-grade fireworks are still prohibited under borough ordinances, according to a statement from the borough police department. Violators can be cited.

The borough council "has determined that the use of consumer fireworks within the Borough cannot comply with the prohibition of use of consumer fireworks within 150 feet of a building or vehicle, whether or not the building or vehicle is owned by the user of the consumer fireworks,” the statement said. “Therefore, the use of consumer fireworks within the Borough of Hanover is prohibited.”

The open burning of trash and other debris is prohibited, and a permit is required for any type of bonfire or other fire for ceremonial reasons, police said.

Recreational fires are also prohibited except through the use of an appliance that carries the "UL Listed" mark, is UL-approved for the use, and is fueled by propane or natural gas. The appliance and fuel source may not be within 15 feet of any structure or combustibles.

"The use of portable outdoor fireplaces, fire pits or rings, chimineas or similar devices are prohibited within the Borough of Hanover,” the statement said.

To read the ordinances in their entirety, please follow this link, https://ecode360.com/HA0246 .