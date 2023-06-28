DDAP grant to help establish new regional recovery hub

Pennsylvania’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) announced up to $500,000 in grant funding to the Pennsylvania Mental Health Consumers Association to establish a new regional recovery hub that will include York County.

The Region 5 Regional Recovery Hub includes York, Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntington, Juniata, Lebanon, Mifflin and Perry counties. It's designed to enhance resources for individuals in recovery and promote recovery within communities across central and south-central Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania Mental Health Consumers Association is a peer-led statewide organization that provides and refers training to individuals in such areas as stigma destruction, trauma-informed care, mental health advanced directives, peer support, and LGBTQIA+ wellbeing issues.

MORE:Will York County see a rainy Fourth of July weekend?

MORE:York County loses public records fight over employee data, but others remain

Funding will allow the association to conduct an initial needs assessment for recovery support services within Region 5, including an estimate of individuals in need of these services and an analysis of their availability and accessibility.

In addition, it will develop a strategic plan, partnering with local organizations, that focuses on the importance of supporting multiple pathways to and through recovery, and will seek to promote recovery services in areas including peer support, family support, and self-care.

With the addition of the 13 counties within Region 5, every county in Pennsylvania will now be served by a regional recovery hub.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.