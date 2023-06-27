Will York County see a rainy Fourth of July weekend?

Rainfall that got the burn ban lifted in York County is forecast for Tuesday and chances are good for more later in the week as the Fourth of July weekend approaches.

According to the National Weather Service in State College, there is an 80% chance of rain Tuesday into the evening with some isolated marginally severe thunderstorms with gusty to locally damaging winds are possible this afternoon and early evening.

The localized heavy rainfall may produce isolated instances of flooding especially in urban and poor drainage areas. Areas that received heavy rainfall yesterday will be more susceptible to flooding.

New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch are possible, with much of that rain falling after 3 p.m. Tuesday’s high will be near 80 with a low of 65.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight Tuesday night, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 1 a.m. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible.

Here is the outlook for the rest of the week:

Wednesday: There is a 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night: There is a 30% chance of showers before 9 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday: Patchy fog is possible before 7 a.m. Otherwise, it will be sunny with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Friday: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night: There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday: There is a 60% chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night: There is a 60% chance of showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 3 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.