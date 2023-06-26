Coroner IDs York City man who died nine days after Route 30 crash

York Dispatch

A 59-year-old York City man died Friday, nine days after a single-vehicle crash in Hellam Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Angel Torres-Plaza was driving westbound on Route 30 in the area of Kreutz Creek Road at about 1:25 a.m. June 14 when he lost control of his vehicle, the coroner's office said. The car struck a tree and then continued down an embankment, leading to a difficult extrication.

Torres-Plaza was transported to WellSpan York Hospital for medical treatment. He ultimately died of his injuries there nine days later.

No autopsy will be performed, the coroner's office said, but routine toxicology tests were obtained.

