York County Coroner IDs motorcyclist who died in Jackson Twp. crash

The York County Coroner's Office has identified the 54-year-old motorcyclist who died after hitting a tree in Jackson Township.

Troy Kahler, 54, died Friday afternoon at WellSpan York Hospital after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a tree, the coroner said.

According to the coroner's report, the crash occurred just after 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of Roth’s Church Road. A passenger on the motorcycle was also injured, and both were taken to WellSpan York Hospital.

Kahler, of the 1000 block of Village Way in Manchester Township, was pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m.

The coroner's office did not have the condition of the passenger.

Northern York County Regional Police investigated the crash and reported Kahler was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Police closed Roth's Church Road between Eyster Avenue and Church Road on Friday afternoon due to the crash.

There will be no autopsy, but routine toxicology tests will be performed.

Reporter Anthony Maenza contributed to this report.