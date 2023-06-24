Police arrest 47-year-old man after Fairview Township standoff

A 47-year-old man was arrested after a 4 ½-hour standoff Friday in Fairview Township that led to a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents, police said.

Daniel J. Holbrook surrendered to police after barricading himself into an apartment at the Kellinger Greene housing complex in the 500 block of Kellinger Road, according to township police.

Fairview Township police said a domestic incident began just after 7 a.m. Holbrook allegedly forced entry into the home through the front door.

The homeowner, who had an active protective order against Holbrook, came home to find him there. After a brief confrontation between the two, police said the homeowner fled and called 911.

Because of what police described as erratic behavior by Holbrook and the report of there being weapons in the home, Fairview Township Police requested the assistance of the York County Quick Response Team (QRT). After the QRT was able to establish communication with Holbrook, police said he eventually gave himself up to the police.

Holbrook was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Robert A. Eckenrode on felony charges of burglary and criminal trespassing as well as a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.

The judge set at $15,000, which Holbrook did not post, according to court records. He was taken to the York County Prison.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for July 7 before Magisterial District Judge Scott J. Gross.

The standoff with police led to a shelter in place order for residents in the complex.

"We did issue a wireless emergency alert to one quarter mile around the address of the incident for residents and folks to shelter in place and to notify them of road closures,” York County Emergency Management Director Cody Santiago said.

Kellinger Road and Scully Place were shut down in that area until the incident was resolved.

Newberry Township Police Department, the Cumberland County Special Response Team, and the Dauphin County SWAT Team also assisted during the incident.