Man dies after motorcycle hits tree in Jackson Township

A 54-year-old man died following a motorcycle crash in Jackson Township Friday.

According to a York County Coroner’s Office report, the crash occurred just after 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of Roth’s Church Road when the man, who was operating the motorcycle, hit a tree.

A passenger on the motorcycle was also injured. Both were taken to WellSpan Hospital, where the operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m. at the hospital.

York County Deputy Coroner Karen Frank and trainee Jackie Heffner reported to the hospital to certify the death. The man died from the blunt force injuries he received in the crash.

The condition of the passenger was not known and is not reported by the coroner’s office.

Northern York County Regional Police investigated the crash, who reported that the operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Police closed Roth's Church Road between Eyster Avenue and Church Road due to the crash.

The man’s next-of-kin was notified. His name will be released when additional family members are notified. According to the coroner's office, no autopsy will be performed, but a routine toxicology was obtained.