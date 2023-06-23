York City, in wake of primary, is virtually assured an all-women council in 2024

York City is about to make history.

In fact, it already has.

Following the May primary, the city is virtually assured to have an all-female City Council. To the best of her knowledge, City Clerk Dianna Thompson said that's never happened in the nearly four centuries since York's founding.

In York City, council elections are typically decided in the primary. With three open seats and no Republican candidates on the ballot, the three Democratic finalists are nearly guaranteed seats when council is reorganized next year. Elizabeth Bupp, Teresa Johnescu and Edquina Washington — the incumbent council vice president — would join current members Betsy Buckingham and Felicia Dennis, whose seats were not up for reelection.

For their part, the incoming council members were circumspect about the importance of this moment.

"Regardless of our gender, we all have different backgrounds and experiences which hopefully allow us to come to the right decisions for the city," said Bupp. "I don’t want to speak to stereotypes. I want to defy them."

There's always a risk, Bupp said, that some people may not respect an all-female council. But there's also an opportunity for the body to serve as role models for young women and to use the platform to inspire all residents.

For Johnescu, no matter what make-up the council has, it's important for members to be accessible, and to follow up with meaningful action when residents come to them with concerns.

"When I am elected, I look forward to working with others, representing all York City residents, to get things done," she said.

Although Bupp and Johnescu are new to the city council scene, they are active in their local communities, serving on various boards.

With a two-decade-long career in education, Johnescu said she knows firsthand how blight issues in the city impact students.

“As an educator, I see the relationship between the blight and school," she said. "You know, traumatized kids and poor school performance.”

Perhaps best known by neighbors and friends for her blog “Newsletter for Neighbors,” Bupp has spent a few years documenting various York City government meetings and providing updates.

“I’m basically coming at it from somebody who's involved at the local level, and the council is an opportunity to share information widely among citizens,” she said.

Bupp and Johnescu would be newcomers to Council but Washington is a familiar face in city government. She was first appointed to the council in 2018 and subsequently elected to a full term in 2020. Outside of her public office, she serves as YWCA York's chief impact officer.

Washington did not respond to requests for comment about the makeup of York City's next council but, in a previous interview said: "I'm looking forward to continuing to serve the beautiful people of the City of York."

All three incoming council members have identified public safety as a key area of focus.

Washington, who chairs the fire and police committee on council, said during an NAACP candidate panel in April that she thinks more study is needed into a proposed citywide camera network, a concept that has drawn pushback over civil liberties concerns.

The newcomers have also discussed City Council's relationship with Mayor Michael Helfrich, which has been contentious at times, with budgets that came down to the wire and disagreements over the allocation of federal COVID-19 aid.

"We need to understand that it's important to also agree to disagree," Washington said, at the NAACP candidate’s forum. "Sometimes as change agents, we have to make hard decisions. We have to do hard things to make sure change happens in our community."

Bupp said part of City Council's job is bringing the public's ideas to the mayor, and working with him, although that doesn't necessarily mean rubber-stamping all of his ideas.

"We have to get along with the mayor," she said. "He has great ideas too."

Johnescu said council's relationship with the mayor needs to be more collaborative.

"The role of City Council is to represent city residents. It's also to provide a legislative and budgetary support for city initiatives but also to support members of the community," Johnescu said. "A positive relationship is necessary to get the best results."

The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 7. For more information on elections, voter registration and results, visit the county's elections website.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.