'More graduations, less funerals': York City announces scholarship program

York City officials are launching a program as part of its violence prevention efforts to offer young people scholarships.

The program, dubbed "More Graduations, Less Funerals," launched with a pool of $50,000 to distribute to residents to help them afford tuition as well as other items, such as books and backpacks, for a pre-selected list of workforce development programs offered at Harrisburg Area Community College York.

York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow said the program was rooted in the idea that offering young people opportunities would help prevent violence later.

The goal, he said, is to "invest in individuals that are affected by gun violence, and give them second chances, give them hope, give them opportunity, give them something that they otherwise may not have."

The scholarship program is part of the police department’s Group Violence Intervention (GVI) project, which aims to address gun violence by reaching offenders involved in group criminal activity and connecting them with the resources to stay out of trouble.

After scholarship applications come in, the program's governance board will sit down together and select scholarship recipients, Muldrow said. The team is ready to accept applications immediately.

For now, the pool of scholarship money is $50,000 but Mayor Michael Helfrich said he hopes to expand the program.

The mayor said he's hoping to use $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds into the scholarship. City Council President Sandie Walker said she's not seen a request yet but will be keeping an eye out for it.

A full list of workforce development programs offered under the scholarship is available online at the York City Police Department website at york.crimewatchpa.com. Additional eligibility details, applications and information is available online.

Completed applications can be emailed to Tiff Lowe, a program coordinator, at tlowe@yorkcity.org.

Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.