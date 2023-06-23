Some flooding possible in areas of York County over next few days

York County residents have been wanting rain to fall to quench parched lawns and crops.

Now, they may get too much of a good thing over the next several days.

The National Weather Service in State College says locally heavy rain Friday may cause flooding in urban and rural areas. The same warning holds true for Monday.

There is a 100% chance of rain on Friday with half to three quarters of an inch possible. Some storms could produce heavy rainfall.

Friday night, there will be periods of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m. There is an 80% chance of rain with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half an inch possible.

Monday, there is an 80% chance of rain, with some storms producing heavy rainfall. Those showers would come between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

There is a chance of rain every day through Wednesday, the weather service says.

Here is the outlook for the next several days:

MORE:Jarace Walker selected at No. 8 overall in NBA draft, to join Indiana Pacers

MORE:York City buys ladder truck, fire engine for $2.4M to replace older, high maintenance vehicles

MORE:York County monitors rainfall to see when burn ban, fireworks restriction can be lifted

Saturday: There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch is possible. High temperature will be around 85 degrees.

Saturday Night: There is an 80% chance Showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. There could be some patchy fog after 2 a.m. The low temperature will be around 67.

Sunday: There is a 40% chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Patchy fog is possible before 8 a.m., otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday: Showers are likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high will be near 89.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm is possible. The low will be around 66.

Tuesday: There is an 80% chance of showers after 2 p.m. The high will be near 82.

Tuesday Night: There is an 80% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. The low will be around 62.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Wednesday: There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night: There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 59.