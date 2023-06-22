York County monitors rainfall to see when burn ban, fireworks restriction can be lifted

With rain in the forecast this weekend and extending well into next week, York County officials are fielding a lot of questions about the burn ban.

A lot of the inquiries revolve around the county's advisory against fireworks in light of the coming Fourth of July holiday, said York County Office of Emergency Office spokesperson Ted Czech.

For now, Czech said, the burn ban will remain in place — but authorities are closely monitoring the weather.

“We will continue to consult with the fire chiefs in York County to see when that might change,” Czech said. “We will continue to evaluate.”

The current 30-day burn ban was initially called on June 12 in response to a long stretch of dry weather that also prompted state environmental officials to call for voluntary water conservation. York County's burn ban was updated around the same time to restrict the use of fireworks except when approved by municipalities.

Nearby Lancaster County lifted its burn ban on Wednesday.

Anticipated rainfall over the next several days in the county will help county officials lean toward lifting the ban.

In the National Weather Service in State College's long-term forecast issued Thursday, the agency noted that an incoming cold front "is a good sign for the current drought conditions as such a pattern will lead to consistent rainfall."

Of course, as the NWS indicated, a lot will depend on how much rain falls across York County.

For now, York County's forecast calls for rain every day through Wednesday. Here is the outlook for the next several days:

Thursday: There is a 50% chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. with new rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and windy, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night: There is a 90% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible. The low temperature will be around 65.

Friday: There is a 90% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible. The high temperature will be around 81.

Friday night: There is an 80% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible. The low temperature will be around 68.

Saturday: There is a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible. The high temperature will be near 84.

Saturday night: There is an 80% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. The low temperature will be around 65 degrees.

Sunday: There is a 70% chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday night: There is a 60% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday: There is a 70% chance of showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and frequent lightning. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday night: There is a 70% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: There is an 80% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High will be near 81.

Tuesday night: There is an 80% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The low will be around 62.

Wednesday: There is a 50% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 82.