York County man faces child porn, cruelty to animal charges: state police

A Dover-area man faces a battery of felony charges after investigators traced apparent child pornography and videos involving sex acts with animals to his home, state police say.

The investigation of Gavin Thomas Kitchen, 21, began in January with a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a Twitter account being used to upload video files of apparent child pornography, investigators say.

According to police, the York County Detective Bureau obtained an IP address and found the account holder’s address along Beaver Creek Road in Warrington Township.

Ultimately, police took Kitchen into custody and charged him with seven felony counts of child pornography, one felony count of disseminating photo/film of child sex acts and one felony count of criminal use of communication facility.

Kitchen also faces six misdemeanor counts each of cruelty to animals, sexual intercourse with animals and producing, presenting and directing an obscene performance.

Review of the files by police uncovered numerous photos and videos of child pornography and sex acts being committed against animal were observed, police said. A search warrant was executed Feb. 15 of the residence on Beaver Creek where a downstairs bedroom was found to have a couch with blankets and bedding items consistent with pictures provided by Twitter which depicted an individual laying on that couch.

Investigators then went to a residence in the 2000 block of Red Bank Road in Newberry Township, where they found Kitchen. According to police, his cell phone was seized, and a search warrant was obtained to search the phone. They also found what appeared to be an animal from the video file.

A search of the cell phone was found to contain photos and videos of child pornography and sex acts being committed against animals.

Kitchen was arraigned on those charges in Magisterial District Court Judge Richard T. Thomas and bail was set at $200,000, which he posted.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for July 17.