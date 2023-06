The York County Coroner’s Office is seeking information regarding the next-of-kin of Angel Haddock, who died at WellSpan York Hospital this week.

An autopsy on Haddock, who was in his 50s, is pending.

Anyone with information about Haddock’s next-of-kin can call the coroner’s office at 717-840-7617.

