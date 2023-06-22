Wrightsville appoints council president's wife as treasurer, considers hiring outside firm

Wrightsville's Borough Council named a new borough treasurer, the wife of the current council president.

Victoria Giandalia, who is married to the Council President Joseph Giandalia, stepped into the seat left vacant by the previous treasurer, Keith Brenner. Brenner served as the borough treasurer for 43 years before he retired.

At the council's most recent meeting, on June 5, Joseph Giandalia presented a plaque to Brenner as thanks for his decades of service.

"I really very much appreciate the learning, the lessons, the life lessons that you have been able to give me, just sitting here listening to the discussion," Brenner said, going on to encourage community members to be more engaged in their local government.

According to borough officials, three council members — Rick McDonald, Fred Smith and Council Vice President Brian Lyle — interviewed several candidates for the position. In recommending Victoria Giandalia for the post, they cited her experience with financial reporting and cost control. She will be working part-time as an hourly employee being paid $55 per hour.

Victoria Giandalia will fill the post through the end of the year, at which time the borough will reevaluate the position.

Joseph Giandalia said the borough is currently looking into hiring an outside firm to serve as treasurer instead of filling it as a full-time, in-house position. Instead, the borough would pay this accountant based on the hours they work.

The council president abstained from the vote installing his wife as treasurer. The rest of the council approved the appointment unanimously.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.